For those with a feeling of acute nostalgia over the disappearance of iconic drama series, The Village Headmaster from the television screen in the late ‘80s, this is a piece of good news.

A new series of The Village Headmaster has been scheduled to premiere on NTA Network in January 2021. The production is a result of collaboration between Nigerian Television Authority and Wale Adenuga Productions.

Indeed, history was made on Friday September 4, 2020 when the managements of NTA and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at bringing back The Village Headmaster.

The event, which took place at NTA Headquarters, Abuja, was attended by top management staff of NTA including the Director General, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed; Executive Director, Marketing, Mallam Salihu Dembos; Executive Director, Production, Wole Coker; Director Marketing, Mallam Umar Abubakar Dembo; Secretary, Legal Adviser, Barrister Theresa Nwanneri; and Head, Corporate Affairs, Mabel Moses as well as WAP chairman, Wale Adenuga and Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Jnr.