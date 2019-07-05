After weeks of expectation, fans of popular family drama series, Superstory can now heave a sigh of relief, as a new season entitled, Monica will hit the screens across the country on Thursday July 11, 2019.

According to the Superstory’s producer, Wale Adenuga Jnr., while every season of the programme has the same important objective, which is to enlighten viewers through entertainment, each season achieves the goal in its own unique manner.

“Monica is set in the exciting world of Nollywood, therefore, it is very relatable to the youth as well as other members of the family,” he said.

The Monica story follows an over-ambitious girl from a small town, who moves to the big city, hoping to fulfill her dreams of becoming a superstar actress. She discovers the dark ugly world behind the scenes, but her desperation and her ‘killer’ instincts prove to be more than the industry can handle.

Monica will air weekly on Thursdays on three highly rated TV channels including NTA Network from 8 to 9pm; STV Network from 9 to 10pm, and wapTV from 8 to 9pm; with wapTV repeats on Fridays from 10 to 11am and Sundays from 8 to 9pm.