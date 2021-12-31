Expectations are high in Imo State as Governor Hope Uzodimma hosts stakeholders to a meeting/luncheon next Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The event scheduled for the highbrow Ahiajoku Convention Centre, Owerri, would afford the governor the opportunity to the state of the state address where he would give account of his stewardship in the past two years.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement, said leaders of the state from all professional background are expected to attend the ceremony. He said burning issues, including security and recent developments in the state, would be addressed by the governor at the event.

Emelumba who described the stakeholders meeting as important to Uzodimma, said he was looking forward to hosting prominent citizens of the state.

He said the governor instituted the forum as a means of reaching out to Imo people to explain his policies and programmes.

He said unlike what happened in the past when government was run like a secret cult, Uzodimma believes in participatory democracy, hence the forum.

He enjoined all concerned to endeavour to attend to listen directly from the governor on how the state was governed.