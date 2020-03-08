Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has appealed to the National Assembly and all relevant authorities concerned to expedite action on the granting of autonomy to the local governments across Nigeria.

Addressing reporters in Lokoja, the state president of the NULGE, Tade Adeyemi, complained that the process for local government autonomy was too slow and not encouraging.

The NULGE boss, painting a gory picture of the plight of local government workers, said that most workers cannot afford three square meal per day, saying that some have had their children and wards drop out of school due to non-payment of full salaries.

He said it was worrisome that some local government council in the state pay as less as 30 per cent of their salaries, a situation which he said is inadequate to take care of their family.

Adeyemi added that the administration of local government councils in the state are at the point of paralysis, saying there are few and in some cases no vehicles or other logistics at all to run smooth operations.

While thanking President Muhammad Buhari for his concerns over local government autonomy, the NULGE president, however, appealed to the National Assembly and all 36 state Houses of Assembly to pass the bill for local government autonomy.