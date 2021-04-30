Traditional ruler of Isseke in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Emmanuel Nnabuife, has called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the completion of maintenance work on Orlu-Ihiala Road to ensure the project is not lost to the rains

Nnabuife also commended the Federal Government for its focus on infrastructural development of the country.

According to the traditional ruler, the Orlu-Ihiala Road which is the major link to the hinterland areas of Anambra and Imo states also takes the burden off the ever busy Onitsha-Owerri Road.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the contractor handling the project to ensure its early completion and avoid losing the gains already made to heavy flooding.

Speaking to newsmen during the site inspection, the representative of the Messrs Jeff and Xris Limited, the contracting firm, Alloy Ezeabasili, said the company was billed to handover the project by today, but for shortage of funds.

“As you can see, the earth work and the pavements are almost complete. It remains the culvert and drainage works. If funds had been available, this project would have been completed by the end of April,” he said.

He said FERMA has only released N30 million out of N215,153.363.22 since awarding the project and regretted that the situation has greatly slowed down progress of work.

Ezeabasili further noted that the company has already injected personal funds to over N50 million in commitment to the strategic importance of an early completion of the project and therefore urged FERMA to rescue the situation.

“We are waiting for funding from FERMA to do the rest of the drainage and start work on road shoulders, hiring of equipment and testing of materials.

“You can also see that rains are beginning to set in; a clear warning that we make hay while the sun shines. We need to speed up the progress of work but wish the Federal Government will promptly release funds.”