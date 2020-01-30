Pablo Picasso was quoted as saying, “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” In this vein, the teams of Sheraton Hotels in Lagos and Abuja have bent backwards in their efforts to design the perfect romantic staycation and family getaway for friends, families and loved ones this Valentine’s period. Barry Curran, general manager for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, said, “we encourage all our patrons and customers to join us for valentine’s day to spark up those magical moments.

Our teams have truly “gone beyond” to create unforgettable love-filled moments for all who come in through our doors. Both our hotels will be delightfully decorated to reflect the mood of the moment and we believe this will create long lasting memories. At Sheraton Lagos hotel, we will celebrate this season of love with our exceptional packages on both classic and club rooms as well as our unique food and beverage offers. Room rates will start from N66,000 and those who book will receive inspirational valentine treats such as delicious cupcakes in your room on arrival and a 10 percent discount on our sumptuous Valentine’s day dinner. To add more spice to the day, our Valentine’s day photo booth will be set up beside the Pumpkin Leaf Restaurant to give opportunities for loved ones to take pictures and selfies.

We encourage our guests to visit the Pumpkin Leaf or Italian Restaurant for a curated Valentine’s Day dinner inclusive of a complimentary glass of red or white sparkling wine, chocolates and roses for ladies as well as soft drinks for just N16,500 per person and N33,000 per couple. Diners are equally welcome to spark off the evening by heading down to our renowned Wazobia night right after dinner and dance the evening away.

Our ingenious Executive Chef and his team have come up with a variety of sumptuous dishes sure to delight the palate with offerings such as valentine slaw, smoked Norwegian salmon with dill mayonnaise, rice salad with smoked fish, shrimp and surimi crab cocktail with tropical fruits, goat pepper soup flavoured with scented leaves, whole roasted leg of beef, roast penne pasta al forno, stir-fry shrimp, calamari and fish with vegetables in oyster sauce, marinated croaker medallions and more.