This year’s love celebration at the Southern Sun Ikoyi presents a unique getaway experience for couples and lovers to enjoy a serene environment away from the bustling Lagos traffic whilst appreciating the synergy of top quality offerings the hotel is renowned for, ranging from its artistic designs, quality service, finest lodging and dining experience in the heart of Ikoyi. There’s a special Valentine’s sea food buffet dinner, N18,000 per person to make the experience durable and cherishing. À la carte menu is available on request.

The special accommodation rate of N45,000 per standard room, per night including breakfast for two, tops the list of the irresistible package. Room upgrade from standard to executive is also on offer, depending on room availability while the package is valid from February 14 – 17, 2020. The hotel also offers a well-equipped gymnasium with up-to-date facilities to meet the needs of lovers and couples who are fitness enthusiasts and is run by a team of competent staff working to ensure your overall stay at the hotel is truly memorable one. With the special offerings and its consistency in premium service, couples and lovers are guaranteed of a truly magical experience at the Southern Sun Ikoyi this Valentine.

This event is coming at the heels of a complete makeover of the hotel by its management, turning Southern Sun into a new destination waiting to be explored.