Prof. Emmanuel Ameh of the department of Peadiatrics Surgery, National Hospital, Abuja, has advised the federal and state governments to commit more funds toward improving surgical treatment and care in the country.

Ameh gave the advice at the sidelines of a training for journalists on cleft lip and palate recently organised by an NGO, Smile Train in Abuja.

The expert, who decried the spate of deaths due to surgical complications, added that policy makers usually view surgery care as too expensive.

He further decried that goverment place more emphasis on treating infectious diseases over others conditions.

“Over the the years policy makers believe surgical care is very expensive and tend to neglect that aspect of medicine.

“Government at all levels lay more emphasis on infectious diseases over other mesical conditions and one classical example is the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

”Currently, nine out of 10 people in Low Income Countries such as Nigeria lack access to basic surgical care

”So, there is need for government to invest more funds into surgical and anaesthetic care because with that will see more loves,” he said.

He further advised government to expand surgical care to cover 75 per cent of the population and 50 per cent for children less than 15 years of age.

He advised government to ensure that National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) removes restrictions on the treatment of surgical conditions.

Ameh also called on government to train more experts in providing surgical care, particularly in the aspects of life support.(NAN)