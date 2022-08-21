(NAN)

Dr Emeka Nwanne, a Psychiatrist with Amazing Grace Hospital in Benin, has advised parents to show love and care for children with dyslexia, to support them emotionally.

Nwanne gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Benin.

He said Dyslexia was a learning disorder characterised by difficulty in reading and occured in children with normal vision and intelligence.

The medical practitioner stated that most children with dyslexia could succeed in school with tutoring or a specialised education programme.

“Though there is no cure for dyslexia, early assessment and intervention result is the best outcome.

“Sometimes dyslexia goes undiagnosed for years and is not recognised until adulthood, but it is never too late to seek help.

He said signs of dyslexia could be difficult to recognise before the child entered school, but some early clues might indicate the problem.

“Once your child reaches school age, your child’s teacher may be the first to notice a problem.

Nwanne said the severity varied, but the condition often became apparent as a child started learning to read.

According to him, learning of new words slowly, problems in forming words correctly, such as reversing sounds in words or confusing words that sound alike are some signs of dyslexia.

He stated that dyslexia resulted from individual differences in the parts of the brain that enabled reading.

“It tends to run in families. It appears to be linked to certain genes that affect how the brain processes reading and language,” he said.