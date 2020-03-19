Nutrition expert and National Publicity Secretary of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NS), Olusola Malomo, have called on Nigerians to work towards achieving a balance in what he called healthy living equation. He said that good health is a fundamental human right and key indicator of sustainable development every Nigerian deserve.

Malomo said this in the February edition of his monthly healthy living dialogue, an initiative in partnership with Chi Limited. The dialogue is a part of the juice manufacturer’s ‘No-added Sugar’ campaign.

The nutritionist advised against neglecting one’s health, saying that could result in preventable health challenges. He added that poor health resulting from absence of necessary nutrients threatens the rights of children to good education and limits economic opportunities of adults.

He added that health is affected by poverty which is strongly connected to other aspects of sustainable development, including climate change, water and sanitation, gender equality.

According to him, many factors play a part in maintaining good health. The factors, he said, include eating a balanced diet, regular exercise and rest. “Good health can decrease your risk of developing certain conditions, including heart diseases, stroke, some cancers and injuries”, he said.

The Dietician noted that to balance the healthy living equation, we must rely heavily on the nutrients, vitamins and minerals gotten from daily food consumption to stay healthy. “One of the best measures for building and sustaining a healthy lifestyle is to regularly complement mealtimes with 100% fruit juice and antioxidant-rich food. These pure fruit juices are market-ready in sterile packs. This juice is important because they contain bioactive compounds with antioxidant properties. Thus they have the potential to improve the antioxidant status of the body”, he noted.

He continued: The commitment to healthy living is an oath we all must take. Our focus should always be to add essential variables that are 100 per cent fruit juice intake, healthy diets and exercise into our health equation to ensure that we enjoy a balanced, healthy year.