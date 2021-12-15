A Benin-based medical practitioner, Dr Osarentin Uyigue, has advised the public to take good diets in order to clean their blood vessels regularly and stay healthy.

Uyigue gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Benin.

He said that losing weight, exercising more, or eating less cholesterol-rich foods are all steps you could take to reduce plaques and clean the blood vessel.

“Eat a heart-healthy diet; add more good fats to your diet. Good fats are also called unsaturated fats.

“Try to cut sources of saturated fat, such as fatty meat and dairy, which would help in blood vessel cleaning,” he said.

According to him, choosing lean cuts of meat, eating more plant-based meals and eliminating artificial sources of trans fats would also help in cleaning the blood vessel.

“Focus on promoting better heart health by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Healthy habits will help prevent additional plaque from forming.”

“Aim to get 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise at least five days per week,” he added.

He advised the public to increase their fiber intake and cut back on sugar to stay healthier.(NAN)

