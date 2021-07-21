A Medical Practitioner, Dr Iredia Osunde, has advised people to keep the body hydrated by drinking water regularly to enable the body to function properly.

Osunde, a Medical Officer with Faith Clinic, Benin, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

According to her, keeping hydrated is crucial for health and the well-being, but many people do not consume enough water each day.

“There is no universally agreed quantity of water that must be consumed daily, but water is essential for the kidneys and other bodily functions.

“When dehydrated, the skin can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and wrinkling,” she said.

The medical expert said drinking water instead of soda could help with weight loss.

She said dehydration could lead to digestive problems, constipation, and an overly acidic stomach, thereby increasing the risk of heartburn and stomach ulcers.

“Water is needed in the processes of sweating and removal of urine and feaces,” she stressed.

Osunde added that water was needed to flush out wastes and toxins as well as maintain regulate body temperature and ensure the brain functioned well. (NAN)

