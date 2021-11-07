By Ngozi Nwoke

With the rising fears of lack of data collation in the advertising industry, a media expert, Austin Efienamokwu, has identified insufficiency of quality data and lack of innovation as one of the challenges facing Nigeria’s media and advertising industry.

Efienamokwu, who is also the CEO of Ubiquity Media Holding Limited, noted that data collation methodology remains a challenge in the nation’s media and advertising space and this has created a lot of questions when developing marketing strategies.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

According to Efienamokwu, the most robust data sets available in the industry are still being tracked manually and as a result created difficulty in ensuring real-time campaign optimization. In his words: “The transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence in Nigeria’s advertising space cannot be over-emphasized. The time when we just buy media in places that we consider relevant for our client is gone. Now we need to make conscious efforts to apply a measurement approach to the media buying for our clients.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .