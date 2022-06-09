From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A rheumatology specialist, Tralagba Uchechukwu, has decried the rising cases of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and called for increased awareness for early detection.

Uchechukwu spoke at a lupus awareness programme organised by Lupus Haven in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently, saying the symptoms include extreme fatigue, hair loss, joint pain, swollen face, rash and fever, among others. According to him, the symptoms can periodically get worse and, if lupus is not detected early, it could lead to death.

The medical expert explained that lupus is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system attacks body tissues like the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

The senior resident doctor, Rheumatology Unit at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, disclosed that the disease was not a death sentence.

He regretted that many lupus patients have ignorantly ended up in spiritual homes, instead of seeking medical help.

The rheumatologist said: “Lupus is a condition that the cause is not known. But it occurs more in women of child-bearing age between ages 18 and 45 years.

“Lupus is not like malaria that can be cured, it can only be managed because it is in the blood. There is no drug that can completely eradicate it. Drugs can only keep it under control. With correct treatment, people living with lupus can still go ahead to live a normal life.

“Lupus is genetic. However, there are factors that can trigger it, such as infections, the environment, and too much exposure to sunlight. It tends to flare up when a woman is pregnant. Hence, those diagnosed must work together with their rheumatologist.

“We have a lot of cases in Nigeria; in Rivers State, we have seen over 30 cases in the last one year. So, it’s no longer a rare disease; rather, it’s under-recognized and undiagnosed.

“It is not contagious. However, patients’ dìagnosed with lupus will have to be on drugs for a long time. People need to know about this condition. People should be able to say I have lupus, and the average person will be able to understand just like malaria.”

Also speaking, founder of Lupus Haven and parent of lupus patient, Mrs. Pat Ozigbu, said she began the foundation after her daughter’s friend died of lupus.

“It was because of my daughter’s friend who passed on that inspired me, to touch lives. My daughter was already in her 20s when we discovered she had lupus. The symptoms kept reoccurring, it wasn’t an easy task.”

Also, a lupus patient, Miss Ijeoma Ozigbu, who was diagnosed of lupus eight years ago, advised people living with the disease to speak out, so as to get the necessary medical support. She regretted that in 2022 alone, four people have died of lupus.

“In Nigeria, we have a group and the number keeps increasing. This year alone, about four people have died of lupus. One of them was diagnosed late. Her family couldn’t afford to treat her.

“Pregnancy makes it worse. I lost a friend few years ago to lupus and that’s why my mom and I decided to start this foundation. She was pregnant, lupus affected her brain, she had aneurysm and died.”

