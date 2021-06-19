By Olakunle Olafioye

A clearing agent, James Alo, has faulted the call for the cancellation of International Container Terminal Service Investments ((ICTSI) in Onne Port, Rivers State.

Speaking with Sunday Sun, Alo applauded the investment of ICTSI in Onne port, saying it would bring competition into the port which had been long dominated by monopolistic interest.

This is even as it commended the world-renowned logistics industry magazine- “Port Strategy” of London, United Kingdom, for probing into the matter.

The commendation followed the Integrated Logistics Services Limited (Intels’) reaction describing ICTSI’s investment as an abuse.

According to Alo, Intels’ reaction is a calculated attempt to sustain its monopoly power in the sector.

ICTSI Chairman and President, Enrique Razon Jr. had earlier said: “We will progressively align OMT’s facilities and service capacity to the needs of the diverse customer base the terminal intended to serve.”

OMT Managing Director, Jacob Gulmann, on his part, noted that Berths 9 to 11 had been languishing, lying virtually unused for the last decade,” adding, “now, in partnership with the Nigerian Port Authority, we are bringing the area to life.”