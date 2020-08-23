Vivian Onyebukwa

A development expert, Micheal Ale, has lamented Nigeria’s abysmal performance in attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He made the lamentation in Lagos at a forum organised by Development Nigeria.

Ale identified lack of finance and failure of government to domesticate the SGDs as factors inhibiting Nigeria from realizing the goals.

He said Nigeria’s late entry into the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) had adversely affected the socio-economic development pace in the country, adding that there is an urgent need for governments at all levels to domesticate the principles of the 17 SDGs.