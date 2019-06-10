Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An educationist, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, has advocated the restructuring of teacher-education in Nigeria.

He said the move would promote quality of teaching and boost the country’s socio-economic development as well as encourage its cultural and technological advancement.

Akintunde, who is the provost of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, stated this when he delivered a lecture at the 10th annual National Conference of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

He said teacher-education is a formal programme, designed to produce academically qualified and competent corps of personnel, who will continue the process of transmitting worthwhile knowledge to the present generation through the different levels of school system.

He described teaching profession as important in the society, saying, when “the teacher is adequately trained, other aspects of the society, including economic, social, environment and cultural aspects will also experience sustainable development, through the output of teachers.”

Besides, Akintunde made case for attainment of quality education in Nigeria, as specified by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in its 2012 recommendations, stating that the move would help in equipping teachers working in the country, with requisite knowledge, that would make them have better understanding of the learners.