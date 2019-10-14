The Founder of Trendsmart, a software hub based in Abuja, Mr Oluwatoyin Dada, says the best measure against cyber terrorism lies in government and individuals improving on cyber security to effectively tackle cyber terrorism.

Dada, who gave the advice on Monday in Abuja during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, described cyber terrorism as the use of ICT devices for the promotion of racism, terrorism, extremism, destruction, harm, violence, threat, abuse, intimidation, bullying.

“ The major types of cyber crimes include hacking, cyber stalking, online identity theft, communication bugging, online child abuse, spreading internet virus, internet scam.

“ It could also be an attack to information systems or online data by terrorists or hackers.

“ Simply put, an abuse of the internet or social media by an individual or group of persons,’’ he said.

He expressed concern that cyber criminals were increasingly targeting mobile device because it contained valuable data, such as banking passwords and usernames, e-commerce and social media logins, and personal information that can be used in identity theft scams.

“ Cyber security is all about protecting your data and vital information from unauthorised electronic access which is normally done through gaining unauthorised access of mobile devices such as phones, computers which is what causes cyber insecurity.

He said there are a lot of internet security devices which could be installed on mobile phone and devices to effectively check cyber terrorism.

“ For individuals, especial handset users, they should make sure they visit official Android websites and download app from authorised stores on the play App.

“They should be careful on how they click on any type information they shared on any social media website.

“ All the social media platforms have made provisions to counter bullying where you can report or spam abuse or better still block an abuser.“

He also advised government and private establishments to conduct periodic security audits, where online security experts could deploy latest artificial intelligence to access their systems for attempts or possible attacks.

“ Private organisations or companies can install an anti-virus or firewall on their devices and ensure it is properly installed.

“The most important thing is to constantly update any security measure adopted because online thieves don’t rest and no measure is best enough.’’