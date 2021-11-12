By Vivian Onyebukwa

The harmattan season is fast approaching. The season begins after the rainy season, sometimes with extremes of cold, heat and intense dryness.

With the extreme dryness of this season, the moisture of the hair is lost constantly. This leads to hair dryness and brittleness, making hair breakage a very common occurrence.

The aim during this season is to maintain hair moisture, preventing dryness as much as possible, and adequate scalp care is very paramount.

And with more women now wearing their natural or relaxed free hair with pride, care of the scalp and hair should be done systematically to avoid having a tangled, dry and frizzy mess.

Chijioke Anaele, General Manager Natures Gentle Touch, reiterated this, saying, it’s no secret that having a healthy scalp is the secret to healthy hair.

According him, a healthy scalp care routine involves regular cleansing to remove bacteria, sweat and excess oil from the skin, adding that taking steps to prevent over-drying and to boost the skin cell turnover process may also be necessary, depending upon one’s skin type and the environment in which one lives.

Speaking on how his company is helping women maintain healthy hair this season, Anaele stated that the Monoi Oil Natural Hair Range, produced by Natures Gentle Touch, is designed to clean, detangle, retain, eliminate dryness and allow for easy manageability of the natural hair.

The range, consists of Strengthening Shampoo, Conditioning Therapy, Restore Serum, Spray Lotion and Twist & Lock Gel, keeps the hair in good condition for healthy growth.

He also has these tips on how to maintain the natural hair this season. “With natural hair, oil and dirt easily build up easily on the scalp. You need to wash constantly. You should not hesitate to use a deep conditioner every time you have a chance. This will make it easier to manage and control damages, breakage, and dryness,” he said.

