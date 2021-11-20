By Lukman Olabiyi

A medical expert, Dr. Paulin Adjagbodjou, has expressed worry over increasing number of diabetes, hypertension, heart’ disease patients. He noted that many people became patients to the deadly diseases as a result of what they were eating.

According to him, many people eat poison instead of food and that quickens their steps to an early grave through slow but deadly disease. Adjagbodjou, manufacturer of Dessoi Flour, who stated this at the official launch of the product, disclosed that the passion he has for saving people from needless death made him launched himself into the research that gave birth to the product. He urged Nigerians to embrace Dessoi flour for their meals in order to stay healthy. Adjagbodjou held that the product is made of 100 per cent natural ingredients and exclusively rich in protein and fibre that also prevent obesity, constipation and heart disease.

