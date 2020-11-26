By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Nephrologist with Central Hospital, Benin City, Dr. Osunbor Osariemen has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of Diabetes Mellitus in Nigeria with national prevalent rate of 4.3 percent.

Dr. Osunbor said this yesterday in Benin during the World Diabetic Day celebration with the theme, “Nurses; make the different, improve your understanding of Diabetes care” organised by Central Hospital, in collaboration with Merck Pharmaceutical and Life Science.

Osunbor who is the Head, Internal Medicine of the hospital, said “Diabetes is rising steadily in low income countries. Nigeria’s national prevalence of diabetes is 4.3 percent in 2018,”

According to him, diabetic is rising faster than HIV/AIDs in the country, noting “while HIV prevalence is 3.2 percent in 2018, diabetes is 4.3 percent within the same period,”.

“Diabetes mellitus is on the rise in Nigeria, and We are beginning to see the conditions among younger age groups.

He listed some of the causes to include dietary and sedentary lifestyles, smoking and drinking of alcohol and urbanisation as some of the factors having impact on the rising trend of the disease in the country.

He said to reduce the scourge, there must be a sustained awareness and sensitisation campaigns for people to know the risk factors and how to prevent it.

He added that some of the ways to prevent diabetes include eating well, exercise, cutting off alcohol intake and smoking.

“Government and NGO can in a way subsidize their testing and screening for early detection; when government make provision for free screening (blood sugar testing), free urinalysis that can go a long way to know those who are diabetic early enough and give them care.

Also speaking, a Nutritionist, with the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs Amenze Phil-Imade, urged diabetic sufferers to eat healthy food and in moderation to be able to effectively control the disease.

Earlier, Dr. Omonyemen Bello, Consultant Public Health Physician of the hospital, said the training was to improve the care of diabetic patients at the hospital’s support centre