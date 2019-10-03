Experts have recommended regular consumption of fruits as a key ingredient to providing important nutrients for overall health and wellness.

Achieving the recommended goals of five fruit portion per day can be challenging and become hindered by availability, convenience, and affordability. This is what makes fruit juice a smart choice since it is a delicious and nutritious way to consume a range of exciting variants of whole fruits every day.

100 per cent fruit juice has no added sugar, but contains only the naturally occurring sugars found in the fruit from which the juice is squeezed. When included as part of your healthy diet, 100% fruit juice can help meet recommended daily goals for fruit intake because it is a nutrient-dense drink that provides vitamins, minerals (folic acid, thiamine and magnesium) and beneficial plant nutrients like polyphenols.

It is also vital to educate yourself on facts that will help you select a healthy product made from real fruit and not some concocted chemicals mixture. The first place to start is to go with time tested and trusted brands and whilst also paying attention to the nutrition facts on the label. Be careful to check that ‘100 per cent fruit juice’ is clearly written on the packaging.

In the Nigeria market, one well-known 100 per cent fruit juice time tested and trusted brand is Chivita 100 per cent. It is recommended for its supreme quality, purity and taste. In order to get real value for your money, always ensure that your fruit juice contains no preservatives or artificial colours.

According to Folakemi Adeyemi, a nutritionist with Healthyliving International, consuming 100 per cent fruit juices with no added sugar can reduce calories associated with added sugar without compromising quality nutrition. “Globally, products with added sugars have come under severe scrutiny because they are believed to provide what is mostly referred to as empty calories without adding nutritional benefits. The natural sugar in fruit juices come with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant.” They are a convenient way to reach your daily fruit intake recommendations,” she stated.