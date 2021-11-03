From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An expert in reproductive health and founder of Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Ajayi Abayomi has lamented the growing rate of baby factory business across the country.

Abayomi who expressed worries over the rate at which babies were being traded, urged childless couples to rather explore the possibility of artificial conception through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Addressing journalists in Asaba as part of activities to mark the 12th year anniversary of the establishment of the centre in Asaba, Abayomi noted that people still patronage baby factories as a result of ignorance.

“Baby factory is something that is very painful to me because when a society degenerates to the extent where human life is no longer sacred and we are trading in human lives, we have a big problem.

“The babies did not fall from heaven, those babies are being traded and it is a sin. Most of the time, it comes from ignorance because those baby factories are not cheap but people are desperate, they don’t want to go through the course, they want the short cut.

“It shows the decadence in our society but we can repair all this things and make thing better when we give them the right quality of information,” he said.

Abayomi said Nordica Fertility Centre was established 18 years ago with four branches across the country, adding that over 2,500 babies have be successfully delivered through IVF treatment since the inception of the centre.

He advised couples who are unable to naturally conceive to avoid desperation but to seek IVF treatment in order to have a complete family.

“We have being able to complete many families down here through IVF. We are one of the very first in this part of the country.

“What we have done is to bring the IVF closer to the people rather taking them to Lagos.

“I think we have been able to change the practice of reproductive medicine in this part of the country and gave many couples the opportunity to have their own children both genetic and non-genetic,” he added.

Abayomi expressed the commitment of the centre to partner with Delta State to make the service more accessible to the general public.