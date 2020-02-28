Henry Uche

A technology expert and Managing Director, Zeeco Europe Inc; Nigel Palfreeman, has called on the Federal Government to put in place tougher regulations in a bid to curb gas flaring.

This was even as he said that Nigeria needs to strengthen its existing laws on gas flaring while also enacting other stringent measures.

Palfreeman disclosed this at the launch of the company’s presence in Nigeria, assuring that his firm was in Nigeria to help provide solutions to environmental problems caused by the activities of oil and gas companies.

Observers in the oil and gas industry are worried that the 2018 NNPC report which estimated that about N233 billion lost to gas flaring was sufficient to fix infrastructure challenges in the sector.

He added further that that Zeeco Europe Inc would offer combustion and environmental solutions for refineries, gas processing, production, petrochemical, power, pharmaceutical, Pulp and paper food processing, marine and off Shore.

He said Zeeco Europe Inc will equally be providing combustion technology solutions and zero gas flaring system in line with the Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR) to about zero routine flaring by 2030.