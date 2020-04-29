Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Government has been advised to come up with a comprehensive action plan, proper coordination, sincerity and adequate funding to tackle the spread of COVID-19 before it gets out of hand.

A United Kingdom based Nigerian medical expert and member of the New Generation Leadership (NGL), Ajileye Omoniyi, gave this advice, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while speaking on the theme, “The decay, the exodus and now the pandemic” in a forum organised to discuss and create solutions to Nigeria’s health challenges.

The action plan, according to Omoniyi, must encourage local production of standardised medical needs, improved public private partnership and increased testing.

He said the decay in the Nigerian health care sector had been allowed to fester for decades, and that it reflected a society where poor planning, corruption, incompetence, nepotism and inefficient system reigned. He said no progressive nation takes its healthcare system for granted, saying any serious nation would work to ensure the good health of its citizens.