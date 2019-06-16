Daniel Kanu

Renowned environmentalist, Nnimmo Bassey, has advised the Federal Government to rise to the challenge of continued pollution of the environment by the people, saying huge consequences await all citizens.

He said Nigerians would become an endangered species if efforts are not made to protect the environment, warning that the degradation of the environment has become so alarming that government cannot afford to fold its hands.

Bassey, who clocked 61 during the week, told Sunday Sun that” we are playing with the environment and as a result endangering our lives. If you destroy the environment, it will fight back to destroy you, I mean the people that inhabit the place”.

Bassey, who is the director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, said: “This is not the time to get old; it is a call to action and a notice that it is not a time to rest. The time that we live in is so complex and so vicious that a lot needs to be done on our environment”.

He warned the government over the pollution in the Niger-Delta region and the way trees are being cut down for wood and charcoal. “The way our trees are being cut down, some burn it for charcoal for export, some for wood, if we continue this way, there is great danger that lies ahead because the environment will react negatively to it and nobody will be safe,” he told Sunday Sun.