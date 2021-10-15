By Christy Anyanwu

A gender expert, Deborah Owhin, has called on Nigerians and civil society organisations to raise their voices in defence of the girlchild.

She made the during the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child (#IDGC2021), October 11 with the theme: “Digital generation, our generation.”

The theme, according to her, prive the chance for active participation online and in-person through promoting awareness through media outlets, company websites, social media, and blogs.

“This #IDGC202 is a time to recognize the achievements of girls, host conversations about the needs of girls, amplify the issues of girls by supporting a local community group, celebrate the girls in your life and share a special moment from your childhood online via social media,” she said.

