The Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District 1, Dr. Olufolayimika Ayandele has advised parents to continue to invest in their children’s education.

Dr. Ayandele, who spoke at the celebration to mark the 2019 Global Day of Parents held at Agege Stadium, Lagos, also sought for their partnership to ensure that the new administration’s education policy is achieved.

According to her, most parents desire the best for their children.

“It’s important to note that we all have a role to play. Its starts from ensuring that as parents, we instil the right values in our children from home, for charity begins from home.’’

She acknowledged that the day is meant to recognise parents for their critical roles in the rearing of children and for being formidable partners in the quest to channel an enviable future for Nigerian children.