Gabriel Dike
The Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District 1, Dr. Olufolayimika Ayandele has advised parents to continue to invest in their children’s education.
Dr. Ayandele, who spoke at the celebration to mark the 2019 Global Day of Parents held at Agege Stadium, Lagos, also sought for their partnership to ensure that the new administration’s education policy is achieved.
According to her, most parents desire the best for their children.
“It’s important to note that we all have a role to play. Its starts from ensuring that as parents, we instil the right values in our children from home, for charity begins from home.’’
She acknowledged that the day is meant to recognise parents for their critical roles in the rearing of children and for being formidable partners in the quest to channel an enviable future for Nigerian children.
The TG/PS said it imperative for the district and state to have mutual beneficial relationship with parents, in preparing students who are their wards for the future by instilling in them good conduct, relevant skills and essential values for the distinct knowledge necessary for global life.
Ayandele used the occasion to reiterate the laudable agenda on education of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose policy objectives include increased access to quality education. “The administration is committed to ensuring World best practices in our schools, in conducive learning environment and enhance the growth of Lagos as a smart city through technology. Your children have a brighter and promising future under this present administration,’’ she stated.
The tutor general said it is imperative to seek parents unalloyed partnership in the quest to bring about rewarding future for the children.
“The occasion is to celebrate the impressive achievements and accompaniments recorded by our students in the last few years, and applaud the efforts and commitment of education district 1 team and our caring parents.’’
Dr. Ayandele disclosed that students from district 1 went to China and came second in Africa, while the UTME highest scorer (Franklin Ezeuanla) and JETS national champion, John Utazi are from public school in education district 1. Chairman of the event, Chief Adaraniju Adisa recalled that in 2012, UN declared Global Parents Day celebrated annually and that also the aim the parents forum in education district 1 is to create unity, share knowledge, improve relationship between parents and the school authority.
Chief Adisa, former commissioner under the administration of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, commended the tutor general for her contributions to improving the quality of education in district 1 and also acknowledged the roles of teachers.
He appreciated the parents forum for monitoring children during school hours and stressed the need for them to do more because their wards spend 18 hours at home and six in schools.
