Vivian Onyebukwa

There is beauty in diversity and the hair is a good proof of that. The beauty of virgin hair is the diversity in curl types. There are various curl types, such as 2, 3 and 4, with sub-classification from A to C.

What makes it more interesting is nurturing it. In addition, what gives so much joy is healthy hair growth.

Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Recare Cosmetics, makers of Natures Gentle Touch haircare range, says that generally, Nigerians are blessed with the 4c hair type – the tightest curl pattern, hair forming

“s” and “z”.

According to him, the assertion that virgin hair, especially the 4c type is difficult to maintain is indeed true, the pain of detangling and deception of shrinkage is so real.

To address these challenges, he gives tested and trusted tips for easy nurturing and healthy growth of 4c virgin hair.

TIPS

• Shampoo right

This is very important to avoid dirt on the hair and scalp. Shampooing can be done at most weekly or bi-weekly and at least once in 4 weeks. Always use Sulfate-free shampoo.

• Deep condition

Generally, once you shampoo your hair, it is very important to deep-condition immediately, this will restore moisture, prevent dryness, and keep the hair healthy. Deep conditioning should be done once in two weeks, but 4c hair thrives when it is deep-conditioned weekly. Use a deep conditioner specifically made for 4c hair.

• Retain moisture

Moisture retention is key. The 4c hair has a very tight curl pattern which prevents the distribution of sebum around your hair, making it very easy to dry out quickly when compared to other coil patterns. Make it an intentional act to ensure your hair is always moisturized. Use oils and hair sprays, to ensure your hair is moisturised daily. In addition, use natural hair restore serum to lock in moisture immediately after shampooing and deep conditioning.

• Detangle carefully

The 4c hair is usually very tangled, so it is important that detangling should be done with care. Failure to detangle carefully leads to breakage, which hinders growth. Detangle with a wide-toothed comb regularly and good detangling products.

• Style smart

The 4c hair lends itself to a variety of styling options, but that does not mean you should explore styles that tangle the hair. Remember to use styling products that do not dry out the hair. Also, do not touch and style the hair excessively to avoid breakage. Try out, twist outs, and braid outs, bantu knot, puff, and two-strand twists.

Finally, bear in mind that 4c hair is beautiful and versatile, the shrinkage is lovely, embrace it.