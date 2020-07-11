Christine Onwuachumba

With COVID in the air, citizens have been instructed to put on face mask. But how will the ladies cope as they love their makeup?

Celebrity m ake-up artist, Rita Ohiaeriaku of LaRitz Makeover, assures that there is no need to fret. She gave her expert advice on how to effectively apply makeup even with nose mask rule.

“This new era created by the pandemic has encouraged makeup application to focus more on certain parts of the face such as skin, brows and eye, than the others, that is, lips, cheeks and chin”.

“Best makeup look for now will be the Matte (non-greasy) look to discourage transfer of products to face mask”.

“For the eye, a bright matte or shimmery eye-shadow and mink false lashes will surely leave the eye flattering”.

“For the lip, a smooth application of any matte lip paint will ensure a beautiful lip and a clean face mask”.

She further added that nothing has changed, saying, “With the ideal makeup products, your make-up stays intact. Just use more products that are non-transferable and keep makeup tools clean and well-sanitized.”

The LaRitz boss also advised ladies that this is the best time to invest in good quality makeup and skin care products. “Use lots of moisturizers and drink lots of water”.