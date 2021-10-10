Mr Innocent Ogu, the President, African Legacy International, has called for more focus on the nation’s non-oil sector to fastrack Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Ogu made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said there must be a conscious and direct shift from the oil sector to the non-oil sector for Nigeria to expand its revenue base and address the unemployment problem in the country.

Ogu said the African Legacy Intl in collaboration with the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) would be hosting the 10th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo in Abuja this October as part of efforts to develop the non-oil sector.

“African Legacy Intl in partnership with the Office of the SGF and Paradise Productions Ltd will be organising the 10th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo in Abuja from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21.

“This expo is focused mainly on how we can harness and showcase our non-oil products for the economic and industrial development of Nigeria,” he said.

Ogu said that more than 21 Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and a lot of foreign countries from Europe, Asia and America had indicated interest to participate in the international Expo.

“The theme for this year’s international trade fair/Expo is non-oil products as panacea to our economic and industrial development and a lot of foreign countries have shown interest because they want to come and invest in Nigeria,” he said.

The business entrepreneur harped on the need to create proper value chain for agricultural products in order to meet the standard for export, thereby earning revenue for the country.

He said agriculture, which contribute about 40 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and source of employment for many Nigerians, could be made more viable through deliberate policies and initiatives such as the Expo.

“I can tell you that the non-oil sector, if properly harnessed will create a quantum leap for Nigeria in terms of job creation, foreign investments and industrialisation of the country,” he added.

Ogu therefore called on stakeholders to support the Federal Government’s Public-Private Partnership aimed at diversifying the economy and ensuring rapid economic growth. (NAN)

