Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Experts in reproductive health have advocated the voluntary adoption of family planning by couples in Nigeria as a major way of facilitating the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030.

The health experts spoke in Asaba, Delta State during a three-day workshop for journalists organised by a non-governmental organisation, Development Communications (DevCom) in collaboration with The Challenge Initiative (TCI).

The training was to create media advocacy to promote family planning programmes, according to Delta State TCI Programme Coordinator, Mrs. Nwanne Kalu.

Kalu said TCI initiated a technical support to states to implement family planning programmes, adding that urban slums were the major focus of TCI which support 65 facilities across 13 out of 25 local government areas of Delta State for effective family planning services.

On her part, Mrs. Eke Patience of Delta State Primary Healthcare Agency said that effective application of identified family planning method came with great benefits to the immediate family and the society in general.

According to her, the benefits include putting an end to hunger and poverty in the family as a sizeable number of families may have enough food to eat and enough money to save.

“A well planned family can afford to give their children good education, create room for the women to be empowered and improve infant and maternal health, particularly through child spacing.

“The risk of contracting HIV/AIDs and other sexually transmitted diseases has been eliminated through the use of condoms.

“More so, the environment and society is saved from school drop-outs and untrained persons, besides family planning enhances partnership between couples,” she noted.

Mr. Abayomi Awoleye of TCI said that there was a link between family planning programme and the SDGs, adding that sustainable development was any development which meets the needs of the current generation without hampering that of the future.

Awoleye said most of the 17 set goals of the SDGs for 2030 are in tandem with the merits of family planning.

“No poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, reduced inequality, peace and justice, strong institution.

“Also affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production among others are realisable, if we adopt family planning practice in Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Bernard Emonena said adopting family planning by individuals and couples was a responsible approach to promote health and welfare of the family, as it contributes positively to the development of the country at large.

He however said that despite the advocacy the knowledge of family planning in the country remained low, adding that the consequences of population growth was poverty and declining economic growth.

Representative of DevComm Network, Fausiat Bakare-Balogun noted that inadequate funding; rumors and misconceptions have remained a huge challenge to family planning in the country.

She said that the media, as strategic partners, should promote family planning by addressing the myths and misconceptions surrounding the concept in the country, adding that family planning “will pave way for transformed families and a developed nation.”

Earlier, in an overview, Mrs. Nwanne Kalu, said, TCI is currently working in about 16 states of the federation to create advocacy, generate demand for family planning programmes and ensure adequate service delivery.

“We work with states to increase voices, identify champions to speak on family planning and the attendant’s challenges of high population growth and the need for child spacing to ensure proper development of the family and the nation’s economy for healthy living.