Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Experts in energy sector have advocated for the discentralisation of national Grid supply in both generation and transmission as a panacea to the mirage of electricity generation in Nigeria.

They spoke in Sokoto, at the 2nd National Colloquium convened by a renowned petroleum engineer, Zayyanu Tambari Yabo with discussants drawn from both academic and energy sector.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Habib Nuhu, who spoke on the ‘Role of Energy in National Development’ noted that the current grid centralization adopted by the Federal Government may not be a solution to the mirage of Nigeria electricity supply.

Habib, a Geologist and Expert in International Energy Policy and Energy Economics also suggested the regionalisation of sources of fuel for power generation across the country, added that, off and mini grid systems must be encouraged to ensure stability power generation.

While proffering suitable policy option for electricity optimization, Habib noted that the deployment of renewables with incentives such as feed in tariff could stimulate the deployment with agricultural cooperative approach.

“Ensure that the positive impact of energy on most human development indices is translated to overall benefits of citizens, this has to do with political will to build institutions that will ensure that development gains from impact of energy are far reaching,” he explained.

Other discussants on the panel however spoke in agreement with the Speaker who averred that Nigeria should have an integrated national energy policy that geared towards driving market oriented industry that has little or no barriers to entry.

“We must have deliberate focus on R and D with a view to attaining commercialization on modular and off grid energy solutions for rural dwellers. Also, subsidies should be administered at production level if necessary to reduce cost of production and incentives affordability of the bottom of the pyramid.”

Earlir, Chairman of the occasion, Professor Omowumi Iledare described energy as the engine that move national economy growth of any nation. He added that Nigeria must create enabling environment for investors who are interested to explore the energy sector.

Iledare who is an Emeritus Professor of Petroleum Economics at Center for Energy Studies Louisiana State University, USA said the intertwine between climate change and energy poverty must be taken into cognizant.

According to him: “my major concern with some of the things we are doing in Africa is not been mindful of the important of using what we have and not necessarily have to depend on what nation have. These intertwine are real and we must develop the philosophy to be able to manage both of them.

“We can not continue to talk the talk of the global world with respect to climate change than walking the walk of the pragmatic. We are not where we supposed to be with respect to using energy for our national development.” he further explained.

The Converner, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo said the colloquium is a charity event designed to give back to the community, adding that: “It is essentially service to the community with the aim of sharing knowledge and raising the awareness of the people on topical national issues that are critical to development.”

He recounted the legacy and immortal ideas of founders of Sokoto Caliphate who were renowned scholars and known for their intellectual works, which he said the colloquium stands for through gathering of experts to talk about critical issues that could fast track national development.

All the nine panel members also recommended that citizen participation, especially youth and women in public governance could drive inclusive energy development and ensure shared prosperity.

The panelists in attendance include Professor Sunday Adefila, a renowned Chemical Engineer, Alhaji Auwalu Ahmed Ilu, a businessman, Engineer Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, Engineer Auwal Anwar, Mr. Kronakegha Uti, Dankani Ibrahim Mustapha,Ph.D, Hadiza Garbati, Engineer Akemokue Lukman and Dr. Abubakar Umar Kari