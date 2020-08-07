Henry Uche

Management and administrative experts have advocated strict sanctions for ailing directors in both sectors. They made this known during the launch of Revised Code of Ethics of Institute of Directors (IoD) in Lagos, yesterday. They stressed that corporate leaders should not betray the trust reposed in them by stakeholders of their companies, rather, as custodians of public resources, they must delivered expected results prudently.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Nigeria Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema, represented by Executive Director; Regulation Division, Tinuade Awe, said corporate organizations should institutionalise their Codes of Ethics and ensure clear understanding and disclosure of information when due. He added that people should do the right things even when no one is watching, “It’s good to do good not really because of the consequences of doing the contrary but because it’s just good to do right things at all times.”

Meanwhile, the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, gave thumbs- up to IoD, saying the Code serves as a moral compass for corporate administrators and managers, and to keep them on their toes. “Everything rise and fall on leadership, so we expect moral sanity among corporate leaders”, he charged.

The Chairman of Polaris Bank, Mohammad Ahmad, added that some public officers misbehave for some unfounded reasons but such should stop forthwith. “It is a culture in some settings to commit malfeasance, some out of vested interest and convenience, but this must stop.”

He urged IoD to work hand -in- glove with the federal and state government for private sector adoption of this Code in order to influence behavior. “Code of Ethics is doing the right thing at the right time and place with the right people with focus and right manner to get the right results.”he posited. Also, chairman, ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, put that enforcement of sanctions is paramount no matter who is involved in any malfeasance. “Public officers who err must face administrative sanctions or otherwise as the case may be, don’t forget impunity soars when corrupt persons go scot free,” he said.