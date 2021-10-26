Conscious of the impact of technology and huge economic opportunities, seasoned experts are billed to brainstorm at the 2021 edition of the largest FinTech event in Africa: African Cashless Payment Systems Conference (ACPSC).

In a statement made available on Monday by the Project Consultant, Cashless-Africa, Dr Alex Itkin, the stated that the conference, bill to hold in at Accra – Ghana between November 28 and 30, 2021, the organisers stated that it is imperative to have fruitful conversations as Africa currently hosts some of the fastest growing economies in the world and it is set for a huge economic transformation.

Quoting a latest report from Bloomberg which revealed that the contribution of the financial-technology industry to sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output will increase by at least $40 billion to $150 billion by 2022, Dr. Itkin noted that the event is expected to be declared open by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement also listed other expected dignitaries at the event to include: H.E. Thomas Quartey Kwesi, Deputy Chairperson, African Union, Dr.Ernest Addison, Governor Central Bank of Ghana, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, Finance Minister, Ghana, Mr. David Solomon, Executive Director Goldman Sachs, Minister of Finance (Nigeria) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Mrs. Usurla Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication, Ghana, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Mr.Archie Hesse, CEO of GHIPSS, Ghana, among others will speak on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.

Other Speakers according to the statement include: Mr. Mark Minevich, founder Going Global Ventures; TSVI GAL, Head of Enterprise Technology Services Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Ms. Dalith Steiger, Co-Founder Swiss Cognitive, and Cognitive Valley Foundation; Mrs. Ambassador Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman Foreign Investment Network; Mr. Jeremy K. Balkin, Managing Director, Global Head of FinTech and Innovation, Mr. J.P. Morgan, Luvleen Sidhu Chair, CEO & Founder BM Technologies.

Others are; Mr. Conan French, Senior Advisor for Innovation and Fintech at Institute of International Finance (IIF) NINA PATEL, Director of Innovation – Future Retail, Mr. David Kohn, Customer & eCommerce Director, Mr. Peter Williams Chairman, Mister Spex, ADAM GRECO, Senior Director, Technology Solutions; Ms.Alisa Bergman, Chief Privacy Officer, Adobe Search Discovery.

The statement further disclosed that the Conference will facilitate latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-on-one business meetings between decision makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament of the region.

