A forum which provides a platform where human resources professionals from various industries across the world converge to engage in meaningful conversations on human capital development and gather great ideas that will boost productivity and organisation performance, recently ended in Lagos.

The annual event, HR Expo Africa was tagged, “The Art of Employee Engagement” which focused on the need for human resources to execute and deliver on business goals.

Speaking at the conference, Erefar Coker, a Human Resource Strategy Consultant and founder of HR Expo Africa, enlightened Nigerian businesses and organisation owners on how to pay more attention to their human resources by way of training and retraining to ensure optimal performance of their organisations.

“Our goal is to bring global perspectives and global speakers because ideally, an HR conference is very expensive. So we thought, why not bring it to Lagos and have some fantastic speakers contribute. We teach HR Managers how to manage people so when they go back, they would have new thoughts and new minds on how to manage their employees. HR Expo believes learning is continual and people need to learn how to manage human resources well.”