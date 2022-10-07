Daniel Kanu

Environmental experts and media practitioners have raised the alarm over the negative impact of the sustained pollution of the ocean and it’s surrounding environment in Nigeria.

Also they lamented that there were no strong and effective laws being implemented to protect the ecosystem, maritime and coastal activities.

At a media pally in Ikeja Lagos on Tuesday, organised by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), which attracted knowledgeable participants from the relevant sectors, they brainstormed on how to protect the ocean and the coastal areas of the nation against pollution.

Titled, “Strenghtening ocean and marine policies,” participants lamented on the dangers ahead if not adequately tackled, just as they proffered solutions on best approach to the looming disaster ahead.

The stakeholders also called for the protection and restoration of the mangrove ecosystems and protection against sea pirates.

In his presentation titled, “Ocean, Energy &

the Future We Want,” Comrade Philip Jakpo (Media strategist, CAPPA) pointed out that plastics were among polluters of the ocean and environment, warning that proactive actions needed to be taken.

Jakpor disclosed that most of the 500 million plastic bags and botles yearly ended up inside the ocean.

Said Jakpor “By 2040 the oceans will receive 29 million metric tons yearly,” warning that global warming would worsen the situation.

According to him, higher temperatures lead to melting of ice which in turn leads to sea rise, floods and storms.

The environmental activist also warned against overfishing which he said reduces the fish stock in West Africa.

He however decried the rate of oil spill in the coastal waters and the ocean, stressing that

crude oil spill into the ocean during exploration; resulting to destruction of aquatic life.

He further pointed out that: “In Nigeria, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) recorded a total of 4,486 cases of oil spill, amounting to 242,193 barrels of oil, from 2015 to 2021.”

Also making his contribution at the event, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey from the University of Port Harcourt, said the degradation and destruction of Nigeria’s ocean and the Niger Delta region had worsened over the years and needed urgent rescue.

He asked the government to rise to the challenge of pollution in the region.

In her own presentation, Kome Odhomor, of HOMEF, dwelling on the topic , “Advocacy for the ocean: The role of media,” lamented that the exploration, exploitation, and production of fossil fuel and mining activities were impacting negatively to coastal area communities.

According to her “” the communities’ land, water, and air had been polluted””

She noted further that “On a smaller scale, we see people using the rivers as drainage channels into which sewage and untreated industrial effluence may be dumped.

“With very lax policing of our ocean, there is delineation of economic zones in our maritime areas – Ruination of local economies and damage to aquatic ecosystems,” .

Odohomor, advised Nigerians to avoid littering the environment with nylon and plastic bags.

On the way forward participants at the conference resolved that: ” for the change or revision of the policies, plans of action or of the provisions in the legally binding instruments.

“”Organising policy dialogues to come up with or push for more desirable policies.

“” Monitoring existing instruments’ effectiveness and implementation.

“” Need for improvement of implementation of the policies, plans of action or legally binding instruments.

“”Drawing the attention of the public and concerned authorities to policy or instrument failure or poor performance.

“”Hiring professionals to draft critical reports with robust analysis of evidence gathered through monitoring and events in the environment.

“” Publishing and widely distributing critical reports of failing policies or poorly implemented ones.

” Planning and seeking support for projects that demonstrate successful implementation of desired policy to get attention of decision makers, inspire duplication and scaling up of the projects”.