(NAN)

Some cyber security experts on Tuesday called for constant awareness and sensitisation of persons and organisations on diverse cyber threats. to help protect data.

Data is information, facts and statistics collected together for reference or analysis.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The experts made the call at an awareness session organised by Infodata Professional Services in collaboration with Forcepoint, in Lagos.

The theme was: “Data and Human Factor”

Mr Mohammed Eishenawy, Senior Manager, Sales Engineering, Forcepoint, said that creating awareness from time to time bout the new technologies and the basic protection from Internet risk was very important.

Spraking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on the sideline of the event, Eishenawy said: “today’s awareness was for professionals that need to protect people’s data.

“It was to talk about new things happening in Cyber security because as consumers of technology, we have started to adopt new things.”

According to him, many of the “new things” are taking people’s data to the Internet and in order to secure it, heavy investment is required.

‘’For people to take credit they need awareness and that is why we are here to talk about technology to use in protecting people from getting any data breach or exposure when this data is going into the Internet.

“This event is to create awareness for the professionals who are working in the industry. They need to listen to new technologies, new solutions that can help do the mission of protecting their data.

“However, it is our responsibility to be careful of how we are dealing with this technology. So, creating awareness from time to time about this technology and how we can do basic protection from the internet risk is very important.

According to him, Forcepoint’s focus is dealing with people when they are interacting with their data.

Eishenawy said that Forcepoint put the human in the centre of its attention to protect their data and their interaction with the Internet.

Also, Eze Isiago, Regional Solution Manager, Sub Sahara Africa, Infodata said: “ We partnered with Forcepoint to sensitise prospects and customers about the growing trend in technology.”

Isiago said that most businesses had migrated to the cloud due high cost of maintenance of server infrastructure and as such, having data in the cloud required securing and coordination.

He said that “staying in the cloud” meant that data were no longer within the confines of one’s power.

“We want to help the customers in cloud adoption to secure their data, consolidate them and give it a single view.”

Isiago said that as much as businesses were excited to go to the cloud, Infodata was saddled with the responsibility to secure their data.

“We are concerned about helping people to work without any issues and with the barest minimum risk.”

He emphasised the need for organisations to sensitise rheir staff because it gives insight to know that the cyber world is filled with threats.

Mr Chika Udensi, Regional Sales Manager, Infodata, said: “As we all know, technology is evolving and Infodat and Forcepoint have decided to come together to give end users topnotch security platform, where they can carry on with their businesses without loosing data within or outside their organisation.”

Mr Igboa Abumeri, Chief Information Security Officer, StanbicIBTC, said that the event was to create awareness on how to keep safe online and protect the systems made available to customers to carry out financial transactions.

“As an institution, threats that target our financial institutions and customers are constantly monitored.

“Institutions constantly take a look at the potential vulnerable points that customers might fall victims to and then be exploited.

“The solution to threat is not a one-off approach, so constantly looking at multiple ways that can help to improve the level of confidence of customers is key ,hence the event organised by Infodata in partnership with Forcepoint,” Abumeri said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .