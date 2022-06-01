A social campaigner and journalist, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Ohio-Alegbe and medical experts have called for more awareness campaign on menopause, in oder to prepare women for that particular stage of life.

According to Ohio-Alegbe, and others, menopause as a natural phase of life, could be irritating and so force women to act abnormally. But with the right medication and support, the experience is easy to manage

Speaking at press parley to intimate general public on menopause, Ohio-Alegbe, said it was time to bring more advocacy and awareness of menopause symptoms to women and men alike.

Ohio-Alegbe noted that menopause is neither an illness nor a spell or a bad omen. She also debunked the misinformation that having intercourse with a menopausal woman will cause a man’s fortune to diminish or disappear.

She added: “Menopause is when a woman has not had her menstrual flow for a period of 12 consecutive months. There are threw stages- pre, peri and post menopause. Whatever stage a woman is, she needs all the support she can get, especially from her husband and immediate family.

“There is also need to create more awareness on menopause because it has caused rifts and wrecked havocs in homes. Women passing through this phase suddenly lack the drive for sexual intimacy, experience crankiness, depression, strange sweats, among others which can be managed by supplements, but many women experiencing this do not even know this.

“That is why this sensitisation should be out there. When a woman is diagnosed to be in menopause, she should communicate and not keep it to herself so that when any of the symptoms begin to show her hell, people can show understanding and be there for her.”

A medical expert, Dr. Joseph James, urged women to go for proper diagnosis which will ascertain menopause because the symptoms could also point to other illnesses.

He said: “Sometimes it’s difficult for menopause to be diagnosed because symptoms usually look alike most of the time. But in menopause, these symptoms are vague, always appearing and disappearing. They could also be a conjunction of different kind of symptoms so, most doctors don’t usually think about going straight to have a constant diagnosis of the problem because it’s not expected.

“Menopause has a lot to do with the female hormones of oestrogen and progesterone, which begin a declining process, even as early as in the late 40s. When these fall below the acceptable normal range, then there’s a problem. This is a more definitive diagnosis of menopause.

“However, the goodness is that there are supplements to help women navigate this phase of their life. One of such is Menorite, a specialised dietary supplement which provides relief from the symptoms of menopause.”

