By Steve Agbota

Transportation industry have called for the implementation of a national transportation data bank to enhance the operations of the transportation and logistic sector.

They made the call at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport 2022 conference with the : “themed Sustainable Innovations in Global Logistics and Transport.”

According to them, the deployment of sustainable innovations and technologies such as this initiative in global logistics and transport would help authorities to address real-time safety and security challenges synonymous with the operations of the transport industry.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, pointed out that the Federal Government is making concerted efforts to establish critical transport infrastructure to ensure sustainable transport and logistics.

“There has been a massive shift for the connection of the rail, road and maritime subsector to reduce road traffic congestion and increase the competitive edge of the Transport and Logistics sector.

“Although, we understand that a lot still needs to be done to develop the logistics and transport industry of our nation. I therefore call on Transport Researchers and Transport Regulators to collaborate and use this platform to develop innovative strategies that would aid in sustaining and developing the transportation Sector.”

Meanwhile, speaking virtually, the National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Nigeria, Ekong Usoro, noted that this year’s conference keys into the global conversation about sustainability principles in how businesses, in particular, the logistics and transport sector are conducted. “The Conference literally has something for everyone, policy makers, legislators, transport and logistics operators, academia, lawyers and students.”

For his part, the Chairman, Fobat Properties Nigeria, Adebayo Sarumi, explained that nations willing to grow must follow up and embrace innovations that deploy new ways of doing things more efficiently. “They must timely invest in emerging technological innovations on transport equipment, methods, practices and deploy relevant infrastructure in the transport system that will make them competitive.