Prof. Gloria Elemo, the immediate past Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), has called for synergy between women chemists in the academia and industry to boost economic growth.

Elemo who was represented by Dr Chika Ezeanyanaso, Deputy Director, Chemical Fibre and Environmental Technology, FIIRO, made the appeal during a training workshop for women chemists.

The workshop was organised by Chemical Society of Nigeria Women in Chemistry in collaboration with FIIRO in Lagos.

The theme of the training was: “Crystalising the Synergy in Chemical Sciences Between Academia and Industry’’.

She said that for many years in Nigeria there had been concerns over the wide gap between the academia and industry, which many stakeholders saw as the reason for low productivity and poor economic growth.

“Failure to recognise each other’s role will reduce the interface between the institute and the industry; thus reducing good production and service amidst our women chemists.

“Some existing issues leading to these gaps can be attributed to the fact that women chemists in academia strive for maximum solution to maximise their recognition.

“On the other hand, their counterpart in the industry seeks the minimum solution to minimise their risks, ‘’ Elemo said.

She also noted that those in the academia were more interested in creating new solutions having high innovation rate, while the industry preferred proven solutions having low risk.

“The academia has a long range perspective, while industry thinks in terms of short range goals.

“Also academia competes for peer’s recognition. On the contrary, industry is striving to survive,’’ Elemo said.

She said that it was necessary for both the industry and academia to identify the gaps and encourage mutual participation.

Elemo noted that effective collaboration between both parties would work well in the areas of research funding and development

She said that other areas that needed an uphill between the women chemists in the academia and industry was job creation, partnership and policy implementation, among others.

Elemo noted that healthy engagement between academics, industries and policy makers was essential for the provision of informed, evidence-based, world-class policy making in the various areas of chemistry.

Also speaking, Dr Cynthia Ibeto, the National Coordinator, Women in Chemistry, said that lack of collaboration between universities, research institutes and industry was affecting economic growth in various developing countries.

Ibeto said that the benefits of Academia-Industry linkages were necessary in coordinating research and development agenda.

(NAN)