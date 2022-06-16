By Henry Uche

Experts in the education sector have called on all and sundry to join forces in other to clear the rot bedeviling Nigeria education system. They made this call following the apparent decay and strike action embarked by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which undoubtedly affects (negatively) not only the students but the country at large.

They also made case for the girl child education which they described as paramount for economic growth, development and sustenance.

Speaking at during the Law Week of International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Lagos, with the theme: ‘Education As A Catalyst For Boosting The Self-image Of The African Child’ the keynote speaker, Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, maintained that without proper education, esteemed self image is eroded.

According to her, education remains indispensable pillars for building a sane prosperous society especially education of a girl child, noting that Nigeria and Africa at large is endangered with myriads of problems but quality education remains the sustainable answer.

The Don quoted Nicolette Sowder as saying, “If we want our children to move mountains, we first have to let them get out of their chairs.”

She stressed that in other to ensure that education continues to boost the self-image of the African Girl Child, there must be active parental involvement in the scheme of things for children.

“Parental involvement is a catalyst to getting the girl-child involved in quality education which invariably will boost the self-esteem of the child.

“Scholarships programmes for the indigent female children would address the issues of funds and access which would not only encourage indigent girls to go to school but also eliminate all forms of barriers. More so, Cultural Inhibitions must be addressed through sensitization programs, hence Education brings knowledge and knowledge liberates,”

She advocated for the removal of Gender Biases in School Curricula at all levels and a periodic reviewed to eliminate gender discriminating words and illustrations; words suggestive of a woman as the one meant for the kitchen, while the man takes up other lucrative jobs, illustrations suggestive of women as emotional and weak beings and men as strong unbreakable beings.

“The national curriculum must not perpetuate gender bias and discrimination and must be relevant to the need of both girls and boys. A gender- focused review of the existing curriculum will be a good point in understanding how the current curriculum promotes or hinder gender equality in education,”

Other recommendations the Senior Advocate of Nigeria detailed was: Involvement of more women in leadership positions in education related issues; mentoring orograms to encourage the girl child to remain in school; enforcement of Laws to prevent early marriage.

Others are: A concerted cooperative effort where private organizations and individuals must join hands with the government to push public sector education forward.

“There are a good number of private owned institutions; however, they are not affordable for average Africans. They are expensive and only affordable for the wealthier; this makes it look like quality education is only for the wealth, howbeit quality education is for everyone. The right to education is internationally recognised and enforceable; same should be the position in all African countries.

“There is no doubt that educating the girl child is the best investment for societal development. A positive self-image cannot be attained without education. It is therefore imperative to invest in education to improve not only the self-image of a child but the image of Africa as a whole,”

She added that education for an African child provides opportunity for scholarships to learn in different countries of the world which exposes the mind to higher level of knowledge, connection and interaction which profits not just the individual but the country of descent and Africa as a whole.

“If Africa desires a better image and development like other continents, then investment in education cannot be compromised. The right to quality education must be made enforceable in all African states. The education of children who are regarded as ‘the leaders of tomorrow’ must be at the core of African countries government’s agenda without which the government will only be digging its own grave. The same way it is impossible to survive without food is the same way it is impossible to develop a self-image without education. Education is the answer,” she affirmed.

Similarly, the Chairman of the law week, Olatunde Busari (SAN) expressed worries about the low attention given to the education across board in Nigeria.

He urged well -meaning Nigerians to collaboratively raise their voices to the authorities to rewrite the Sorrowful Tales of Nigeria education system.

“We shouldn’t kill the education system. If we get education right, we get everything right and brain drain would stop,”

Busari added that the pitiable state of education in Nigeria is a mockery to the giant of Africa, saying that Nigeria can change the ugly narrative if the people so want, hence the need for joint forces to speak truth to power.

“We must revive our schools across board. In the past, students from different countries in Africa region come here for education, but today, reverse is the case. It’s unfortunate. Any country that fail to take education as a top priority is finished,” he asseverated.

