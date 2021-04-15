By Henry Uche

Following the perennial environmental degradation in Nigeria particularly- the Niger – Delta region, experts have canvassed a stronger legislation and policies that would profile the activities of individuals and body corporates with the aim of protecting the environment against degradation. They affirmed that Nigeria has national laws and policies designed to monitor the activities of corporate bodies especially the oil companies, but enforcement has remain a elusive.

They made this known at a webinar put together by Institute of Directors (IOD) Port Harcourt Branch, following the excruciating economic hardship the people in the South South particularly Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States have been experiencing since the era of oil boom in Nigeria.

Speaking at the session, the Commissioner for Environment, Delta State, Christain Onogba said there was need to redefine and strengthen the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Act and other laws to let the State Governors have power to take decisive actions pertaining their environment rather than waiting for the federal government’s interventions.

Onogba maintained that, “There is need to enforce existing laws and enact new legislations to against environmental degradation. There is need for everyone to plant trees, if 60 percent of our population plants five trees each, then we can sure of restoring our natural forest reserves which has been destroyed by human activities over years.

“The National Assembly should look into the constitution and remove critical legislations like the the mining legislation from the exclusive list to residual when the State government can fully take care of their States, this is imperative because we need to take our environment very serious,”

On his part, a Senior Lecturer, Geology Department, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Ferdinand Giadom, decried the deliberate negligence and lackadaisical attitude of both the government and the people in the region to tackle the menace hard-on. Expressing anger, he said, “Our generation coming may not be happy with us, and histry would speak unfairly how we mishandle our environment for our progenies.”

Taking a swipe, the Head, Environment Stakeholder Democracy Network, Jesse Martin Manufor, alerted that everyone is involved in safeguarding the environment howbeit, the onus rest marginally on the government to put a stop to environmental exploitation by oil, mining and other extractive firms in the Niger Delta region.

Manufor noted that, “It’s indiscipline on the side of government that keep aggravating the plight of the people in that region. A situation where the minister gives exemption to some oil companies to flare gas is unacceptable and must be condemned.

Lending his voice, President & Chairman of Governing Council Institute of Directors Nigeria, Chris Okunowo, F.IoD reminded the federal and state governments of the implications of environmental degradation towards human health adding that if parties involved in solving the Problem does not rise now, the rate of deaths caused by hunger as a result of pollution in the land would become alarming.

“We shall continue to raise awareness and understanding of the environment dimension of sustainable development issues in Nigeria and facilitate information-sharing on among policy makers, private sector actors and civil society representatives.

“We shall further open an agenda for discussions that would develop form a framework for the effective implementation of existing regulations on the matter at hand and Facilitate an ensures that individuals and communities are given fair attention by the government and other stakeholders on the issue,” stressed.

He added that the need to facilitate the development of a policy and institutional support framework that promotes an inclusion of all stakeholders on environmental degradation and facilitate a conversation amongst all stakeholders on the way forward is indispensable.