Experts from Spain and South Africa have have successfully carried out the verification of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the concessioned Asaba Airport in Delta State.

The verification of the ILS which was done with the aid of drones, is targeted at improved services with potential international flight operations.

With the verification, the Nigeria Airport Management Agency (NAMA) is expected to carry out the calibration and certification.

Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company, Christophe Penninck, told journalists that aircrafts would now be able to land at the airport even under a deteriorated weather conditions up to 800 meters.

Penninck explained that the ILS was installed a long time ago but was never used “because we couldn’t calibrate it but what we have done in the past weeks is that we invited specialists that know how to tune the equipment.

“It is specially used in low visibility conditions which means that during harmattan and raining season we will not have flight cancellations anymore except it goes below the very minimal.

“We intend to build the traffic here from early morning to late at night and also aiming at getting international flights here but without proper calibrated and certified equipments its not possible.

