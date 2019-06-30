Perpetua Egesimba

Experts in various fields have advised that youths in Nigeria be equipped and prepared for the enterprise world and inclusion in politics.

Speaking at RECALP 2019 Summit at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 19, the convener of the event, Femi Aminu, said RECALP was started in 2015 by a group of youth pastors who came together to look at a way to impact the world.

According to him, the church only serves as the light while people need to see the light, hence the need to go beyond the four walls of the church and move out of the church to demonstrate what it means in terms of impacting lives.

“That was how we came out with RECAPL which stands for Relationship, Entrepreneurship, Career, Politics and Leadership, which are the key areas that affects a man’s life, basically equipping the next generation.

“For us, it is trying to make the youths to understand that life is not just about prayers. Prayer is good but there is a need for you to exercise yourself in labour to bring something tangible, to create value and make a change.

“We are trying to see how we can connect the youths to the enterprise world. Perhaps from this, we could have opportunities for career clinic holding side by side or as a follow up event with RECALP to another, relationships in terms of actually seeing youths maturing and going into the streets to demonstrate that,” he said.