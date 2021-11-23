New students of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT), Victoria Island, Lagos, have been advised by experts to shun cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime and other social vices if they must excel in their studies.

The experts offered the advice at a 3-day orientation programme organized management of FCFMT for National and Higher National Diploma students admitted for 2020/2021 academic session.

In her presentation, Principal Staff Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs. Juliana Ugwu, said students do not need to take drugs to study or write examination. She explained that the human body was created to function normally without using drugs.

Ugwu disclosed that some students take drugs to stay awake during examination and warned against such practice. Ugwu also appealed to schools to engage a counselor because of the important role such professional will play in guiding students.

Representative of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ayodele, who spoke on ‘’Cybercrime on counting the costs on the students’ academic and career potentials’’ advised the new students to stay clear of cybercrime and focus on their studies.

Mr. Adeoye Adebayo, whose topic is “campus cultism and gansterism in Nigeria: The academic and social dislocations and wastage as potential outcomes’’, appealed to the ND and HND students to shun cultism.

Mrs. Mojisola Afuwape, of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), educated the students on noise pollution and reminded them that the school environment is meant for studies. She disclosed that many students can’t do without hear piece even while studying.

Registrar of Institute of Leadership Entrepreneur and Corporate Governance, Mrs. Chioma Onayiyoma, spoke about entrepreneurship and urged the students to embrace it. She said the institute and that the institute has trained over 3,000 students.

Deputy Provost of FCFMT, Dr Enaikele Mohammed, said the orientation is meant to induct the new students into the system, adding “the students need to be guided to know about the values, rules and regulations governing the college.

Mohammed explained experts in different fields were invited to take the students on issues that affect youths. He said the over 350 students offered admission for the 2020/2021 academic session are expected to benefits from the different talks.

A student of Maritime Transport and Business Study, Oluwaseun Emmanuel, told The Education Report that the topics treated by the experts were apt and tailored to benefit the students. He commended FCFMT management for bring experts in different fields to educate them on vital issues.

