Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

A General Health Care Specialist, Dr. Doyin Olaosebikan, has counseled ladies on the values of maintaining healthy status, especially during their monthly flow.

This was part of the highlights of the activities marking the 2019 World Friendship Day, which came to an exciting height with the launch of ‘Mo Girls,’ a party of 40 beautiful girls, by MOLPED Sanitary Pads, the flagship brand from Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited.

Olaosibikan highlighted the health benefits of the sanitary pads, mostly especially in the area of absorbing flow during women’s period no matter how heavy it is.

According to her, since the MOLPED pad is made with 100 per cent cotton, it is breathable, which allow air to circulate to the affected areas, thereby preventing bacteria from being harmful to the users.

The product, according to Onyinyechi Nwosu, Molped’s Brand Manager (Sanitary Pad Category), “offers every lady the solution to irritation and roughness, because the range is produced with nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and additionally providing comforting cottony feel.”

According to her, companion and friendship are the two key words that best describe MOLPED with its audience, as all the attributes of a true friend is personified by the brand.

Molped Sanitary Pads was launched into the Nigerian market in April 2019, changing the narrative of the feminine care category in Nigeria.

Since then, it has enjoyed growing presence in traditional and modern trade channels. To further hasten this, the brand deployed a team of all girls “MOLPED Auxiliary squad” aimed at educating retailers on brands USP while leaving samples behind for the retailers to share the shoppers.

Recently, Molped started its digital pages across the social media to reinforce its unique selling points as well as its brand personality. The brand personality is coiled around ‘Best Friends’ and aimed at growing a community of ladies online called Mo’girls, who will drive the best friend narrative.

The ‘Mo Girls’ hangout, which took place inside the cozy ambience of the Tea Room in Lekki, Lagos was headlined by Molped Brand Ambassador, Chidinma Ekile, Nigeria singer and songwriter.

The idea, according to the organizer, is to have a group of girls who will have each other’s backs and basically driving the ideals of friendship.

Ekile said MOLPED was all about friendship, “which is like a bridge that connects with the community of girls we are building and to further sensitise those out there that MOLPED is that true companion that they need all the way, especially during their flow.”