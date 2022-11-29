By Vivian Onyebukwa

Experts have expressed their outrage at the country’s rising rates of product trafficking and counterfeiting, saying they pose a threat to both human, animal safety, and global security risk.

The issue was the focus during a two-day organised by Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Innovation in Africa (AfrIPI) Consultative Round table on Counterfeiting in Lagos, where they brainstormed on how trafficking of counterfeit and illicit products could be checked.

At the forum, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, called for synergy among relevant government agencies in the war against IPR theft, trafficking of counterfeit and illicit products in the country.

The Minister, represented by Chief Registrar (Trademarks, Patent and Designs), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Stella Ezenduka, described counterfeiting as a global problem.

According to Adebayo, counterfeiting is an international menace, which poses danger to businesses in Nigeria and other parts of the world and to global trade, hence it needs the collaboration of all relevant agencies to tackle.

He pointed out that government alone could not handle the problem of counterfeiting and illicit products, as it is a cartel with a global connection.

He said that the Nigerian government, through its regulatory institutions, such as National Agency for Food and Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and other institutions, including Non-Governmental Organisations, is working to combat counterfeiting in Nigeria.

He described it as a fight that requires collaborative effort, saying it cannot be eliminated or tackled through the efforts of one group or region involved.

The minister also believes that strong legislation will go a long way in reducing the menace.

Also speaking, the Vice President for Africa, Interpol Executive Committee and Head, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, Garba Umar, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abass Sule, feared the rate at which counterfeit and illicit products flood the market, saying that it is a major challenge for international law enforcement community and a huge risk to global public health and economy.

“Intellectual property legislation encompassing trademarks, patents, industrial designs or copyright is a primary tool for preventing counterfeiting in Nigeria when such rights are violated. Experience has shown that those who violate Intellectual Property Rights are frequently involved in various related offences and violations in order to advance their illicit activities. As a result, the involvement of numerous government and regulatory bodies and authorities in countering counterfeiting becomes important,” he added.