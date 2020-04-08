Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

Earlier this week, the conspiracy theories claiming 5G technology helps transmit coronavirus went viral on social media, causing damage of at least 20 mobile phone masts across the United Kingdom.

The latest of the viral posts was from Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi State, who alleged there is a “powerful global force for economic interest trying to introduce the 5G into the global market,” which would ultimately harm a lot of persons.

In a video shared via his Twitter page, Melaye, who has about 1.3m followers on the platform, added: “From my research, this coronavirus is really not the problem. The major problem is this 5G that has been delayed.

“It is the reaction from this 5G that has some biological interactions with our cells. 5G technology is a killer; 5G technology is what is now helping to mobilise flu that comes in (the) form of coronavirus.”

Nigerians of course reacted to this, as many believed him, hook, line and sinker, considering his status in the country.

But, information, communications and technology experts have dismissed the claim, saying it was strange and baseless connecting 5G to coronavirus emission.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said there is no relationship between the 5G and the coronavirus pandemic. The commission’s director of public affairs, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, made this clarification in a statement following recent materials being circulated on social media, linking COVID-19 with 5G technology.

According to him, “5G is an advancement on today’s 4G technology designed to transform the world positively. Secondly, there is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria at the moment.

“The NCC back in November 2019 approved trial test for 5G for a period of three months and the trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned.

“The trial was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. Relevant stakeholders, including members of the security agencies, were invited to participate during the trial.

“We have spectrum, particularly the millimetre wave spectrum from 24GHz and above. We have not given out 5G spectrum to operators. It will be auctioned at the appropriate time.

“The NCC will continue to maintain its policy of technology neutrality and will continue to encourage service providers to deploy the best technology that will meet the needs of the society in a secured and friendly manner.”

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON) said its attention has been drawn to the recent issue in the media space regarding the strange connection of 5G technology to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

“We would ordinarily have dismissed this ‘controversy,’ which is being vociferously pursued by some people as ignorant tirades occasioned by the morbid fear of the rampaging coronavirus, but with the prevailing circumstances of fear and tension, we have decided to categorically make the following statements: while aligning with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, that 5G has not been licensed by NCC, let us bear in mind that telecommunication standards are prescribed for use by the relevant international regulatory agencies after thorough and comprehensive tests have been carried out to ensure particularly that all approved standards are safe for the human environment and health. Note, therefore, that all spectrum and frequencies used today by the mobile and satellite industries have been extensively researched and are covered by the international safety guidelines.”

According to ALTON chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, there is no iota of truth that 5G technology is the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “The virus is also spreading in places without 5G networks like Nigeria. There are many parts of the world that do not have 5G coverage yet but are still affected by the virus, like parts of United Kingdom, Iran, Russia has no 5G for commercial use (except for some of their military deployments).”

He said all the generations of wireless network technology (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G and 1G) mobile data are transmitted over radio waves. Other types of technology that use radio waves include smart meters, TV and radio transmitters, and radar and satellite communications. Most modern medical laboratory equipment use radio waves, some use nuclear radiation, but they are used within the guidelines.

“We dare say that every medication has recommended dosage. Even too much food and drinks can become injurious to health. This is basically the same principle on which radio waves operate. There are acceptable safe limits, which are determined, specified, regulated and supervised by international technology regulatory bodies as stated above.”

Also reacting, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria advised telecom consumers and other stakeholders to disregard the false claims that 5G was responsible for COVID-19.

President of ATCON, Olushola Teniola, said the claims have not been substantiated, by any conclusive empirical evidence, by either the World Health Organisation or other health research institutions.

He said, “There has been no issuance of 5G Licence to any of our members to build and deploy 5G network in Nigeria by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). However, what has happened recently was just a trial of the 5G network by one of our members which was well supervised by the telecoms regulator. Currently, Nigeria’s networks are made up of 2G, 3G and 4G. In 2014, the World Health Organisation stated clearly that there is not yet any conclusive scientific evidence to the effect that there are adverse health effects caused by telecommunications infrastructures to human with respect to exposure to the non-ionising radiation emitting by telecoms base stations.”

In his own part, Jide Awe, an ICT expert, said, “Unfortunately, the 5G conspiracy theory is a huge distraction. NCDC has warned that the spread of rumours and fake news is harmful to their response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Misinformation diverts attention and energy away from areas we should focus on at this time and can eventually hamper corona virus response efforts. Propagating the 5G conspiracy theory is not just irresponsible and reckless but also as a risk to public health.”