Some security experts in Lagos have expressed mixed feelings on the proposed initiative by the South West governors to have a joint zonal security network that will be known as Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) to tackle insecurity in the region.

In separate interviews, some commended the initiative while others condemned it, saying each of the governors should fund its state police command.

Former commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni (retd), said the planned security network was a good development that would improve the security of the zone as criminals would have no hiding place when it becomes operational.

Another retired police commissioner, Ibe Agharaya, commended the governors for the initiative, adding that the local people in the security architecture of any area was the best decision by the governors, as crime on the highways was high in all zones of the country.

Frank Odita, also a retired commissioner of police, said the proposed network being floated by governments of South West was a good development if done within the law.

A security expert, Attah Folorunsho, however, disagreed with the proposed security network initiative by the South West governors, saying such a plan would not be for the benefit of the people. He said it would end up being another channel to divert public funds.